Man convicted of stabbing in Costa Mesa

A 29-year-old man shot by Costa Mesa police responding to a violent robbery was convicted Thursday of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Gabriel Tamayopaniagua was charged last year with attempted murder, but jurors convicted him of a lesser charge. Jurors also found true a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury on the victim.

Police responded to a call of a fight at a business in the 2200 block of Fairview Road about 4:45 a.m. March 11, police said. When the officers arrived a robbery was in process, they said.

A knife-wielding suspect was attacking a cashier when the shooting occurred, police said.

The victim and Tamayopaniagua were taken to hospitals to be treated for their injuries, police said.

