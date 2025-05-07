Man charged with stalking after allegedly ramming Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air gate

Man who rammed through gate of Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air home identified

Man who rammed through gate of Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air home identified

A Mississippi man faces two felony charges after he allegedly crashed through the gate at actress Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air mansion.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, allegedly drove his car through Aniston's gate on Tuesday after harassing the actress for the better part of two years. The Los Angeles County District Attorney said he allegedly left unwanted voicemails, social media messages and emails to the Friends star between March 1, 2023, and May 5, 2025.

While Aniston was home when Carwyle crashed through the gate, her private security detained him before police arrived.

US actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutors charged him with stalking and vandalism. If convicted as charged, he faces three years in state prison.

"Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

Carwyle's arraignment is scheduled for May 8 at the Airport Courthouse. The LA County District Attorney's Office said they will seek a $150,000 bail.

"My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable," Hochman said. "I want to thank law enforcement and our Stalking and Threat Assessment Team, particularly Deputy District Attorney Sam Hulefeld, for their outstanding work in this case,"