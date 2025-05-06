Man arrested after allegedly ramming through Jennifer Aniston's gate in Bel-Air

A man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed through the gate of Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air mansion.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for felony vandalism by the Los Angeles Police Department. They claim he drove his car through Aniston's gate while she was home.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for felony vandalism after he allegedly rammed through the gate of Jennifer Aniston's home. KCAL News

Police received a call just before 12:30 p.m. about a burglary at Aniston's home. When officers arrived, they found armed security, which they confirmed belonged to Aniston, holding the man at gunpoint.

The man was previously described by police as a man in his 70s but an update was provided.

He was taken into custody at the scene and was taken to a hospital for back injuries he suffered during the crash, the LAPD said.

It is still unclear what led up to the incident.

Aniston's team told CBS News Los Angeles they were not commenting on the matter.