Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested after allegedly ramming through Jennifer Aniston's gate in Bel-Air

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed through the gate of Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air mansion.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for felony vandalism by the Los Angeles Police Department. They claim he drove his car through Aniston's gate while she was home.

jennifer-aniston-home.png
A 48-year-old man has been arrested for felony vandalism after he allegedly rammed through the gate of Jennifer Aniston's home.  KCAL News

Police received a call just before 12:30 p.m. about a burglary at Aniston's home. When officers arrived, they found armed security, which they confirmed belonged to Aniston, holding the man at gunpoint.

The man was previously described by police as a man in his 70s but an update was provided.

He was taken into custody at the scene and was taken to a hospital for back injuries he suffered during the crash, the LAPD said.

It is still unclear what led up to the incident. 

Aniston's team told CBS News Los Angeles they were not commenting on the matter.  

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.