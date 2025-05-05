Jennifer Aniston was home when man rammed through gate of her Bel-Air mansion, police say

Los Angeles police detained a man after he allegedly rammed through the front gate of "Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air home on Monday.

They said that they were called to the 900 block of Airole Way for a burglary call a little before12:30 p.m., and arrived to find that the suspect had driven a car through the property's gate, they told CBS News Los Angeles.

Arriving officers found armed security at the home, which police confirmed belongs to Aniston, holding the man at gunpoint.

The suspect has only been identified as a man in his 70s. He was taken into custody at the scene before he was taken to the hospital for back injuries he suffered in the crash, police said.

It's unclear why he drove through the property's gate and what charges he may face.

Police say that Aniston was home at the time of the incident but she never came into contact with the man.