Watch CBS News
Local News

Jennifer Aniston was home when man rammed through gate of her Bel-Air mansion, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles police detained a man after he allegedly rammed through the front gate of "Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air home on Monday.

They said that they were called to the 900 block of Airole Way for a burglary call a little before12:30 p.m., and arrived to find that the suspect had driven a car through the property's gate, they told CBS News Los Angeles.

Arriving officers found armed security at the home, which police confirmed belongs to Aniston, holding the man at gunpoint.

The suspect has only been identified as a man in his 70s. He was taken into custody at the scene before he was taken to the hospital for back injuries he suffered in the crash, police said. 

It's unclear why he drove through the property's gate and what charges he may face.

Police say that Aniston was home at the time of the incident but she never came into contact with the man.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.