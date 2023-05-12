Man arrested for shooting in West Hollywood that led to nine-hour standoff in April

Authorities arrested Joshua Findley, 31, as a 'person of interest' for a shooting at a West Hollywood apartment complex that led to a nine-hour standoff.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Findley allegedly shot a woman through the wall of the complex twice April 7 around 8:20 a.m. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in her upper body and one of her legs.

For the next nine hours, a massive law enforcement presence surrounded the complex, located in the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, as they worked to find and apprehend Findley.

When authorities finally did enter the premises, they found nothing inside but someone's pet dogs.

Findley is currently in custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for unrelated charges including a parole violation and illegal possession of a firearm.