Woman shot on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A woman who shot in West Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

It happened around 8:18 a.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. The victim suffered a leg wound and was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. 

LASD put up caution tape and barricaded the area during the investigation. Firefighters on scene with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said traffic in the area would be backed up during the investigation. 

The motive for the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on April 7, 2023 / 10:00 AM

