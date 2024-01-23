Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that left 1 dead, 3 injured near Disneyland

Police have announced an arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collisions that left one person dead and three others injured in Anaheim in early January.

Kien Do, a 54-year-old Santa Ana resident, was recently arrested for the crash that happened back on Jan. 5 at around 5 p.m. when he struck four different pedestrians in two different crashes near Disneyland.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of S. Harbor Boulevard at around 5 p.m. that day after receiving reports of the two hit-and-run crashes, according to a statement from the Anaheim Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a woman, since identified as 75-year-old Judith Stanford, who was gravely injured near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Convention Way. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

During their investigation, officers were able to determine that the same car struck three people as they crossed the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Katella Avenue before hitting Stanford.

One of those three victims suffered minor-to-moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other two sustained minor injuries but did not require medical transport.

Nearly two weeks later, investigators were able to identify Do as the driver, and he was taken into custody on Jan. 17 in the city of Stanton without further incident. He was booked for vehicle manslaughter, hit-and-run causing injury and other undisclosed offenses, police said.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office filed several charges against Do on Jan. 19, including assault with a deadly weapon, and he is being held without bail.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (714) 765-1900.