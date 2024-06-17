Man armed with two knives shot by LA County deputies after attempted carjacking in Palmdale

Los Angeles County deputies shot a man who was allegedly trying to carjack people while armed with two knives in Palmdale on Monday.

Deputies were sent to the area of 20th Street East and Avenue R. at around 8:30 p.m. after learning of the armed man, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they attempted to give him commands to drop his weapons, but he refused and allegedly charged towards them, prompting them to open fire.

"The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local area hospital," said the LASD statement. His condition is not immediately known.

Deputies say that even after being shot, the man was still attempting to reach for the knives before they could take him into custody.

Anyone with further information on the matter is asked to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.