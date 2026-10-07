Malibu declares local emergency ahead of anticipated El Niño conditions

The city of Malibu has declared a local emergency in preparation for extreme weather conditions expected to hit the coast and hillsides due to the forecasted 2026-2027 El Niño event.

The emergency declaration allows the city flexibility to respond to any weather event, including flooding, mudslides, landslides, debris flows, coastal erosion, and coastal flooding, without delay, and coordinate with local, county, state, and federal agencies.

It also gives the city the opportunity to obtain resources needed to prepare for, mitigate, and respond to emergency conditions, according to the city.

"Malibu has experienced the serious impacts of powerful storms, including during El Niño years before, so we know how serious they are," Mayor Bruce Silverstein said in a statement.

Last month, powerful surf caused further beach erosion in Malibu, resulting in a large sinkhole at a beachfront home. A total of 31 properties were red-tagged as a result. In June, king tides flooded Thornhill Broome Beach.

"El Niño's impacts are already being felt. We are taking action now to be prepared so we can keep our community safe," Silverstein said.

NOAA says there is a greater-than-90 % chance that El Niño becomes very strong this winter and a 75% chance that it reaches historic strength.

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide emergency declaration to speed up preparations for El Niño.