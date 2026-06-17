King tides along Southern California coast cause flooding at Malibu campsite

A campsite in Malibu was flooded on Wednesday morning after king tides along the coast sent waves crashing into the area.

Caltrans and the Ventura County Fire Department were called here to Thornhill Broome Beach just before midnight due to flooding. Fortunately, no one was trapped or needed rescuing, but there was quite a bit of water that flooded the campgrounds.

Several vehicles were parked in the area as the high tide came rolling in.

With the recent high tides and dangerous swimming conditions, state park officials have posted a warning for visitors, reminding them of the higher sea level. The warning says, "Due to high tides, sea level rise and tidal surges, the campground is subject to frequent flooding."

The king tides over the last few days have been a concern for Los Angeles and Orange County beaches.

King tides are the highest tides of the year. They occur naturally when the ocean is pulled back and forth by the gravitational pull of the moon and the sun, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A National Weather Service beach hazards statement remains in effect through Wednesday night for LA and Ventura County beaches, along with the Malibu coast.

The NWS warns about the increased risk of ocean drowning, caused by strong rip currents, which can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Weather officials urge people to remain out of the water.