More than 30 Malibu properties red-tagged due to hazardous coastal conditions

A total of 31 properties were red-tagged in Malibu on Wednesday, a day after a sinkhole opened up in the driveway of a beachfront house in an upscale neighborhood, the city says. As a result, entry will be prohibited at the homes until further notice.

According to the city of Malibu, the red tags were issued and a local emergency was declared because of "hazardous conditions and the loss of access for Fire and Sheriff's personnel to respond to medical, fire or law enforcement emergencies." SoCalGas shut off gas service and Waterworks District 29 shut off water service on Tuesday in an attempt to prevent further leaks.

The sinkhole, located in the driveway of a home on the 31600 block of Sea Level Drive near Point Lechuza, didn't expand overnight as erosion slowed.

Repairs on the hole began within hours of the incident. Crews quickly discovered damage to a half-inch natural gas line.

The local HOA is continuing construction on the roadway. Conditions permitting, work is expected to be complete in about 5 weeks, the city said. It's unclear if the residents will be prevented from entering their homes for that entire period.

"Public safety remains the City's top priority, and the mandatory evacuation and red tags remain in place," the city said. "We understand how difficult and disruptive this evacuation is for affected residents and are working with our partners to stabilize the situation so residents can return home as quickly and safely as possible."

Damage was also reported in Long Beach, where powerful waves damaged boardwalks and homes. About 20 homes were evacuated, officials said.