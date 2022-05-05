Malibu Canyon Road closed in both directions after crash takes out power pole

A long stretch of Malibu Canyon Road remains shut down Thursday morning after a crash took out a power pole and power lines.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. Thursday at Malibu Canyon Road and Seaver Drive in Malibu, near Pepperdine University. One car overturned, hitting a power pole.

There were no injuries that warranted a trip to the hospital, but the power pole was a different story. The crash took out the pole and power lines in the area. It's unclear if the crash caused any power outages, but it did put both sides of Malibu Canyon out of commission for an unknown duration.

SoCal Edison is on the scene to repair the power pole and lines.