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Attic fire at historic Magic Castle in Hollywood draws fast response from firefighters

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department quickly knocked down flames at the Magic Castle in Hollywood.

Fire was reported in the attic of the three-story Victorian home at 7001 Franklin Avenue, doing business as the Magic Castle.

"First-arriving companies are in offensive mode, coordinating roof ventilation, fire suppression, and salvage operations on the third floor," LAFD said in a statement.  

People inside were assessed by paramedics, and evacuations were ordered as the venue opened at 5 p.m., according to the website.     

The entertainment, dinner venue states on its website, "Our goals are to advance the art and promote a positive image of magic and magicians worldwide."

The Franklin Avenue mansion was built in 1909, and was transformed into the Magic Castle in 1963.

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Firefighters at the Magic Castle. CBS LA

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