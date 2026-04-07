Attic fire at historic Magic Castle in Hollywood draws fast response from firefighters

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department quickly knocked down flames at the Magic Castle in Hollywood.

Fire was reported in the attic of the three-story Victorian home at 7001 Franklin Avenue, doing business as the Magic Castle.

"First-arriving companies are in offensive mode, coordinating roof ventilation, fire suppression, and salvage operations on the third floor," LAFD said in a statement.

People inside were assessed by paramedics, and evacuations were ordered as the venue opened at 5 p.m., according to the website.

The entertainment, dinner venue states on its website, "Our goals are to advance the art and promote a positive image of magic and magicians worldwide."

The Franklin Avenue mansion was built in 1909, and was transformed into the Magic Castle in 1963.