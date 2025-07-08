MacArthur Park immigration sweep leaves Los Angeles community leaders with more questions about city response

In MacArthur Park on Tuesday, there were no more armored vehicles or armed federal officers in the area, but a once-vibrant neighborhood was tense in the aftermath of a large-scale immigration enforcement operation the day before.

On Monday, officers with Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement swept through the 35-acre park in a way that appeared systematic. Officers on horseback entered from one end and trotted toward the other. On the adjacent streets were military Humvees.

As the federal authorities arrived, a children's summer camp was taking place.

Some onlookers called the operation a show of force, as it's not clear if anyone was detained. Local politicians like Mayor Karen Bass condemned the operations, saying it was "provoking fear and terror." City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson said the scene resembled the "staging for a TikTok video."

Federal immigration enforcement officers swept through MacArthur Park on horseback on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Trump administration officials haven't provided a reason for the operation. In a post to X, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said federal officers "may well go back to MacArthur Park or other places in and around Los Angeles."

CBS News Los Angeles reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to confirm if there were any arrests and for a statement on the operation, but the department declined to comment.

Trump has defended the operations by stating that Democrat-run cities like L.A. "use illegal aliens to expand their voter base, cheat in elections, and grow the welfare State, robbing good-paying jobs and benefits from hardworking American citizens."

On Tuesday, neighborhood community leaders gathered at MacArthur Park with more questions surrounding the ongoing push to arrest unauthorized immigrants in L.A.

"What's the plan [for immigration enforcement]," said Raul Claros of the advocacy group California Rising. "Who's in charge? What's the timeline?"

Claros, who is running for a seat on the L.A. City Council in 2026, called on the L.A. Police Department, L.A. County Sheriff's Department and the L.A. Department of Transportation to protect areas where vulnerable residents gather, such as senior centers, libraries, schools and camps.

"Last week, it was street vendors. It started off on June 6 with Home Depot workers. Somewhere in between, it was car wash workers," Claros said. "Yesterday, it was kids at summer camp on these grounds that came under attack."

Claros called on the city to start a $500,000 emergency relief fund for local businesses that are struggling to staff their stores and restaurants as some employees are fearful to go to work amid the raids.

Scott Suh, a local business owner, said the immigrant workforce makes "America function," and urged politicians to find a way to help them feel safe in their own homes.

"Please, stop fighting, stop blaming. Come together," Suh said. "Come up with a solution."