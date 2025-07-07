Federal immigration enforcement officers sweep through MacArthur Park; Mayor Bass makes brief appearance

Federal immigration enforcement agents swept through MacArthur Park in the Westlake District of Los Angeles on Monday morning, prompting a surprise appearance by the mayor.

SKYCal first captured visuals of the operation at about 10:45 a.m., as officers on horseback moved from one end of the park to the other. Officers didn't take anyone into custody while traveling on horseback at that time.

The L.A. Police Department told CBS News Los Angeles that it was unaware of any ongoing operation at MacArthur Park.

At least some of the officers appeared to be with U.S. Customs and Border Protection based on signage on their vehicles. A small protest began to gather as the officers exited the park.

At around 11:05 a.m., Mayor Karen Bass exited a vehicle and approached CBP officers in an unannounced visit. At one point, a CBP officer handed Bass a cell phone.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass approaches U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers during an immigration enforcement operation at MacArthur Park on Monday, July 7, 2025.

She was scheduled to make an appearance at a news conference with Gov. Gavin Newsom in Pasadena at 11:45 a.m., although she wasn't present. She later scheduled a news conference for 1:15 p.m.

At 11:54 a.m., Bass posted to X to express her anger over the situation.

"Minutes before, there were more than 20 kids playing — then, the MILITARY comes through," Bass said. "The SECOND I heard about this, I went to the park to speak to the person in charge to tell them it needed to end NOW. Absolutely outrageous."

ICE provided CBS News with the following statement:

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection led a large–scale federal immigration enforcement operation in downtown Los Angeles today, supported by the military units that President Trump deployed to the area earlier this year to protect federal property and agents. ICE was involved but the operation was led by CBP, which has been overseeing immigration enforcement efforts in the LA area for the past weeks."

