Visual timeline shows how the Los Angeles ICE protests unfolded

Clashes between federal agents and protesters in Los Angeles escalated Sunday as the demonstrations against immigration detention operations stretched into their third day and National Guard troops began arriving in the city under orders from President Trump. Here's a timeline of how the protests unfolded in multiple locations around L.A.

Note: All times below are in Pacific time.

Friday, June 6

Friday afternoon

Immigration raids in Los Angeles on Friday sparked protests at several locations where federal agents were making arrests. In the Fashion District near downtown Los Angeles, video showed a crowd gathering outside a clothing warehouse targeted in the raids, and protesters clashing with law enforcement as they attempted to block a white law enforcement van.

3:23 p.m.

Mayor Karen Bass posted on X after 3 p.m. condemning federal immigration enforcement actions in Los Angeles, saying, "we will not stand for this."

Around 6 p.m.

Later, in downtown Los Angeles, demonstrators clashed with Department of Homeland Security officers at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and United States Courthouse. This was where officials allegedly took some migrants who were detained during the raids. Video from the scene shows protesters vandalizing the outside of the building and clashing with federal law enforcement at around 6:30 p.m.

Protesters outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Around 6:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it responded to a request for assistance from federal authorities at around 6:30 p.m. and arrived at the scene within 55 minutes. The department said its response time was impacted by "significant traffic congestion, the presence of demonstrators, and, notably, by the fact that federal agents had deployed irritants into the crowd prior to LAPD's arrival."

Later, the Department of Homeland Security claimed the LAPD took two hours to respond. A federal law enforcement official told CBS News that ICE requested assistance from LAPD multiple times over the course of Friday night and that it took more than two hours to honor that request. However, a senior city official in L.A. disputed that timeline, telling CBS News that it took LAPD 55 minutes to respond, not two hours.

The LAPD posted on X at 7 p.m. that it had declared an "unlawful assembly," ordering protesters to leave the area and giving them five minutes to comply. By 8 p.m., video shows LAPD officers had blocked the crowd's path to the detention center. Police said some protesters had thrown large pieces of concrete. CBS News Los Angeles reporters witnessed officers firing non-lethal foam projectiles and bean bag rounds in response.

Saturday, June 7

Saturday morning

Footage posted to social media at around 9:45 a.m. showed federal law enforcement officers outside a Home Depot in Paramount, a city south of Los Angeles, fueling rumors of an imminent raid. Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement that there was no ICE "raid" on Saturday in Paramount, but instead the agents were staging at an office.

Still image taken from a video posted to social media on Saturday morning shows federal law enforcement officers in Paramount, California. @idistae via Storyful

Around 11 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it responded to a call about a large crowd blocking traffic in the area.

Saturday afternoon

Tensions escalated on Saturday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department declared the demonstration in Paramount an unlawful assembly, warning protesters to leave. The protests spread to the nearby city of Compton.

Protesters confront Border Patrol personnel during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier, in Paramount, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025. Eric Thayer / AP

5:13 p.m.

Gov. Gavin Newsom posted to X saying the "federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions."

Around 6 p.m.

President Trump signed a memo ordering the deployment of at least 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles County. The majority of the soldiers would come from the California National Guard, a Defense Department official told CBS News.

7:06 p.m.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth posted on X that the National Guard was being mobilized immediately, and that if the violence continued, he would also mobilize active duty Marines from Camp Pendleton in San Diego County. He said the Marines were on "high alert."

Saturday night

The protests continued into Saturday night. The Los Angeles Police Department later posted on X that they had declared a protest at Alameda and Temple Streets an unlawful assembly, warning demonstrators they could be arrested if they remained in the area.

A protester waves an American and Mexican flag during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. Ethan Swope / AP

Sunday, June 8

Sunday morning

National Guard troops arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, following President Trump's order. The U.S. military's Northern Command confirmed to CBS News that 300 National Guard troops were in the Los Angeles area on Sunday, specifically in Paramount, Compton and the downtown area. Photos posted just after 8 am on Sunday morning by the U.S. Northern Command shows troops from the California National Guard's 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Los Angeles.

#USNORTHCOM can confirm that elements of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from the California National Guard have begun deploying to the Los Angeles area, with some already on the ground. Additional information will be provided as units are identified and deployed. pic.twitter.com/BxqZM2YG1G — U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) June 8, 2025

Around 3 p.m.

CBS News Los Angeles reporters on the ground said demonstrations remained peaceful through Sunday morning and early afternoon. That changed around 3 p.m., when a large crowd marched from the steps of City Hall to the nearby federal building, where the Metropolitan Detention Center is located. Protesters confronted a line of federal agents stationed outside.

Protesters marching down a street in downtown Los Angeles on June 8, 2025. @droman3634 via Storyful

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a citywide Tactical Alert. By 3:30 pm, the LAPD's Central Division posted on X that a dispersal order was issued and arrests were being made.

Around 3:30 p.m.

Gov. Newsom officially asked the Trump administration to rescind the National Guard deployment order, posting on X, "This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they're actually needed."

Around 4 p.m.

Protesters entered the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, blocking lanes and the Aliso Street off-ramp as others watched from a nearby overpass.

Protesters block the 101 Freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Jae Hong / AP

The California Highway Patrol shut down the freeway and deployed dozens of officers, who cleared southbound lanes and pushed demonstrators back. Several people were detained, and officers deployed smoke canisters. The crowd was completely moved from the road by 5 p.m. and moved into the Civic Center.

Around 6 p.m.

An officer hit Australian journalist Lauren Tomasi with a rubber bullet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center. In a statement, 9News said Tomasi and her camera operator were safe and would continue their coverage.

Lauren Tomasi, a 9News correspondent from Australia, was reporting live on Sunday when an officer behind her fired a nonlethal round at close range 9News

Around 9 p.m.

LAPD declared the demonstration in downtown Los Angeles an unlawful assembly and ordered protesters to leave. Protesters continued moving through downtown, setting off fireworks and throwing objects at passing police vehicles. They lit fires in dumpsters and trash bins and looted at least one store. Protesters also tagged dozens of buildings with graffiti, including LAPD headquarters, the U.S. Courthouse and the former Los Angeles Times building.