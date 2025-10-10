Los Angeles police arrest two women who posed as maids while they allegedly stole from homes

Los Angeles police have arrested two women who they say posed as housemaids before allegedly stealing from their victims.

The women, 30-year-old Nikol Quiroga and 49-year-old Sandra Aguillon, both from Colombia, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives say that the women created fake profiles on a cleaning service app, which allowed them to gain access to the homes of their victims in the San Fernando Valley.

Photos of the stolen items and burglary tools the women used to allegedly steal from homes in the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department

While searching the women's cars and apartments, they found $50,000 in cash, jewelry and high-end handbags. They also found Wi-fi jammers and other burglary tools, the release said.

"Inside their vehicles, detectives recovered cellphones, camouflaged trail cameras, stolen license plates, GPS trackers, and more Wi-Fi jammers," LAPD said. "The suspects are part of a larger transnational organized crime group."

Quiroga and Aguillon were both booked at Van Nuys Jail for grand theft.

As they continued searching for more victims, LAPD detectives asked anyone with more information to contact them at (213) 486-5920.