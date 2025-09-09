"Breaking Bad" actor Raymond Cruz arrested for spraying women with water at Los Angeles home

"Breaking Bad" actor arrested for spraying women with hose outside of his Los Angeles home

Raymond Cruz, the actor known best for his role as Tuco Salamanca in the "Breaking Bad" television series, was arrested on Monday after he allegedly sprayed women with water from a hose outside of his Silver Lake home.

Cruz, 60, was arrested at around 10:30 a.m. and booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He says that the women were harassing him while he was washing a car outside his house.

Cruz has since been released on his own recognizance and is due back in court in October, prosecutors said. It's unclear if any charges have been filed.

"Raymond is happy this is done with," said a statement from Raphael Berko, Cruz's agent. "He is a big supporter of law enforcement and has no criminal history whatsoever. He has no idea who these women are or why they were harassing him in front of his own home while he was trying to wash a car. They were not neighbors."

On top of his fame from "Breaking Bad" and the prequel series "Better Call Saul," Cruz is also known for his acting in "The Closer" and "Major Crimes." He also appeared in the films "Training Day" and "Collateral Damage."