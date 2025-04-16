LA County moves forward with plan to increase penalties for illegal street takeovers

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is working to address illegal street racing and takeovers, and on Tuesday a plan to double penalty fees for those involved moved forward.

Using the pocketbook as a hopeful deterrence, the plan calls for increasing misdemeanor fines from $500 to $1,000. These penalties would apply to those who organize, participate and spectate in illegal street takeover events.

Leading social media platforms will also be urged by the board to enforce their own terms and conditions that already prohibit promoting illegal activities by removing and demonetizing posts on illegal street racing and takeovers.

A recently released study showed a dramatic increase in street takeovers across Los Angeles County last year. Incidents in the Second District saw a 64% increase in the last three months of 2024, according to the report prepared by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and several local street safety community organizations.

The motion addressing illegal street racing and takeovers was introduced by Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who represents the Second District, where the illegal racing activity is most prolific.

"This is one of many approaches we are taking to address this issue that far too many of my constituents are impacted by," Mitchell

said in a statement.



"The amendments I am calling for the County's ordinance match efforts taken by local cities for our unincorporated communities and provide relevant and clarifying language to help end these harmful and often deadly activities that impact participants, spectators, and surrounding neighborhoods."

Within 90 days, the amended ordinance is slated to be presented to the Board of Supervisors for an initial reading. Once approved, it returns for a final vote to adopt the updated ordinance.