L.A. organized retail thefts: Law enforcement leaders point to county's zero-bail policy

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna spoke out a public-safety summit Sunday, addressing topics including recent "flash mob" smash-and-grab thefts.

We've seen quite a few lately here in the Southland. The two men held a public safety summit in Ladera Heights on Sunday and agreed that part of the issue lies in Los Angeles County's zero-bail policy, which they say they're now working to change.

"The purpose of bail is a deterrent," said LAPD Chief Moore. "It's a deterrence to cause people to say 'I'm not going to go down this path, because if I go down this path and commit this crime, I'm going to lose my freedom.'"

"What we're saying is we need a moderate approach," said Sheriff Luna.

A Southern California task force that includes local and federal personnel was formed to address organized retail-theft rings. Last week the task force announced 11 arrests related to local "flash mob" robberies.

According to the National Retail Federation, retail losses totaled nearly $100 billion in 2022, and organized retail crimes were up 26 percent.

Law enforcement officials held a public-safety summit titled "Building Bridges & Winning the Future" in Ladera Heights on Sunday. Topics discussed covered recent crime issues including smash-and-grab retail robberies, catalytic converter thefts and homicides.

The event was held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ladera Heights Shopping Center, at 6721 La Tijera Blvd.

Other law-enforcement agencies in attendance included members of the Inglewood Police Department, the Los Angeles International Airport Police Dept. and California Highway Patrol personnel.