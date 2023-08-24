Organized Retail Crime Taskforce makes 11 arrests in `Flash Mob' robberies

The newly formed, specialized, multi-agency Organized Retail Crime Taskforce targeting the rash of recent "flash mob" robberies has made 11 arrests.

The ORCT includes personnel from the Los Angeles, Glendale, Beverly Hills, and Burbank police departments; the California Highway Patrol; and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

"Upon the inception of the ORCT, detectives assumed investigative responsibility of nine cases involving organized retail crimes throughout the city of Los Angeles," the LAPD said. "Many of these retail theft cases have adopted linkage to other retail crimes which occurred in neighboring cities."

As of Wednesday, ORCT personnel had made 11 robbery arrests "which were directly related to four of the nine cases the ORCT assumed investigative responsibility for," the LAPD reported.

The four cases involved the following locations:

Versace store at Beverly Center, Los Angeles

Warehouse Shoe Store, Highland Park

Nordstrom at Topanga Mall, Canoga Park

Yves Saint Laurent at The Americana at Brand, Glendale

The investigations are continuing, and anyone with information about these types of crimes, or who knows the identity of any additional suspects is urged to call the Organized Retail Crime Task Force (818) 374-9420. Tipsters may also call (877) LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.