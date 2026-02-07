Los Angeles firefighter falls off ladder while battling house fire in Arlington Heights

A Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter was injured after falling off a ladder while battling a house fire in Arlington Heights on Saturday evening.

The blaze was reported just before 5:15 p.m. at a two-story home in the 1500 block of S. Wilton Place, according to a news release from LAFD. They said that no other buildings were exposed and that crews were working in offensive mode, meaning they were battling the flames from inside and outside of the structure.

As one of the firefighters attempted to climb from the aerial ladder of an LAFD fire truck to a ladder going into a second-floor window of the home, he slipped and fell to the ground. He immediately stood up and began to climb back up the ladder after he was checked on by other crew members.

LAFD officials say that he suffered a minor injury but that he did not require hospitalization.

The fire was reported extinguished a little after 5:30 p.m. It took nearly 80 firefighters to control the blaze, which burned the second floor and attic of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and crews were expected to remain on scene for some time to conduct overhaul operations and address any lingering hotspots.