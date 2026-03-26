Dodgers begin quest for three-straight World Series titles as 2026 MLB season begins

The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially slated to begin their quest for back-to-back-to-back World Series Championships on Thursday as the 2026 Major League Baseball season gets underway.

Still led by a team of superstars like two-way phenom and four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, reigning World Series MVP and ace pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and former MVPs in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, the Boys in Blue somehow got stronger by signing four-time All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and three-time Reliever of the Year Edwin Diaz to multi-year deals in the offseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrating their 2025 World Series Championship win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

First pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PST at Dodger Stadium, which is now to be known as Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium, and slates Yamamoto against the Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen. Official lineups haven't yet been released, with less than 24 hours until game time.

LA Lakers Hall of Famer and part-owner of the Dodgers, Magic Johnson, will deliver the ceremonial first pitch.

The 2025 World Series banner is expected to be raised on Opening Day, with the ring ceremony scheduled to take place during Friday's game.

CBS LA Meteorologist Amber Lee says conditions during the home opener will be pleasant and mild. The temperature during the first pitch is forecasted to be around 74 degrees, 68 degrees during sunset and 65 degrees by the time the game wraps up.

Top prospects Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz joined the team during the offseason and are primed to be key players. Diaz agreed to a 3-year contract worth $69 million and Tucker signed a 4-year contract worth $240 million.

The Dodgers re-signed infielder Miguel Rojas, who had several memorable moments during last year's World Series/ The team also exercised the club option to re-sign third baseman Max Muncy.

Fan favorite Kiké Hernández is listed on the 60-day IL along with reliever Evan Phillips.

If the Dodgers do pull off the threepeat, they'll be the first team to do so since the New York Yankees accomplished the feat with wins from 1998-2000.

A new study says watching the Boys in Blue chase that goal could cost fans nearly double what it costs to see other MLB teams. A report from Bookies.com says that it could cost a family of four more than $413, almost double the league average at $226.

The total cost being analyzed by Bookies.com isn't just for tickets, which cost more than $300 when buying for a family of four, but also takes parking, food and drinks into account. The data doesn't count souvenir or team store purchases.