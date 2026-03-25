Trip to Dodger Stadium could cost families almost double the average across MLB parks

After winning back-to-back World Series Championships, the Los Angeles Dodgers have not only cemented themselves as baseball's best team but also a must-see event for locals and people visiting the City of Angels. The price to witness that spectacle, however, could be costing fans nearly double what it costs to see other Major League Baseball teams, according to a new study.

The Boys in Blue begin their quest for a historic three-peat in front of the Dodger Stadium fans in less than 24 hours. A report from Bookies.com says that it could cost a family of four more than $413, almost double the league average at $226.

"A $400 trip to the ballpark is a first ever," said Bill Speros, a betting analyst with Bookies.com. "It's certainly the highest number we've ever seen, even adjusted for inflation."

With global superstars like Shohei Ohtani, a fanbase comprised of celebrities and perfect weather at a ballpark overlooking the Los Angeles skyline, it's no surprise that Dodger Stadium, now to be known as Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium after a recent partnership announcement, is the place to be for locals and fans alike from April through October every year.

That demand, though, is hitting the wallets of fans hard, Bookies.com's Fan Cost Index says. When asked why people are so willing to accept the cost and head to the ballpark, Speros put it simply.

"LA is a city of stars. People are willing to pay to see the best," Speros said.

The total cost being analyzed by Bookies.com isn't just for tickets, which cost more than $300 when buying for a family of four, but also takes parking, food and drinks into account. The data doesn't count souvenir or team store purchases.

For lifelong fans, the cost of a single game is turning into a tough sell.

"I was like, $200? Oh, I'll just stay home, that's too expensive," said one fan named Richard. "With this economy now, I'm good."

Speros said that the real changes came about when the Dodgers signed Ohtani ahead of the 2024 season. Data from the time shows that the average cost of a ticket rose by nearly $100. As the team keeps winning, he says that more fans could get pushed out of the in-person experience.

"I think what it does is, it just limits the average fan," Speros said. "You know, maybe you go to two games instead of three, or one game instead of two."

The next closest teams on the Bookies.com Fan Cost Index are the Boston Red Sox, at $373 for a family of four, the Athletics at $324, the Chicago Cubs at $314 and the San Francisco Giants, at $284.