Dodgers announce partnership with Uniqlo for Dodger Stadium field naming rights

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced a partnership with global retail brand Uniqlo for field naming rights at the historic Dodger Stadium.

In a joint news release, the Dodgers and Uniqlo shared their agreement to a "historic partnership, through which the two leaders will work together closely for the benefit of the Dodgers, their fans and UNIQLO customers everywhere, and the broader Los Angeles community."

As such, the partnership will include a display name of "UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium." Name displays will be found in various locations around the stadium, including above the center field batter's eye, on the facade beneath the press box and on the grass along both baselines, according to the news release.

The UNIQLO Field sign now found above the center field batter's eye at Dodger Stadium following the partnership between the international brands announced on March 25, 2026. Los Angeles Dodgers

"With UNIQLO, we have established a historic partnership that we're very proud to present in our ballpark," said a statement from Stan Kasten, the President and CEO of the Dodgers. "UNIQLO is as distinguished in their field as the Dodgers are on ours. Both organizations aspire to be global leaders and to set the standard in our respective industries and communities."

Uniqlo is a Japanese-based clothing brand with more than 2,500 stores worldwide. In recent years, the Dodgers have made a clear effort to strengthen their roster with some of Japanese baseball's best players, including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, drawing even more global fans to their already international brand.

"It is a great honor to partner with the Los Angeles Dodgers — such a prestigious, world-class team that innovates with the times," said Tadashi Yania, the founder of UNIQLO and Chairman of Fast Retailing Group, while commenting on the news. "For everyone at UNIQLO, this is a dream partnership that brings people everywhere together."

According to the release, the partnership will include a focus on Dodger fans through an in-stadium event at some point during the season, a "genuine commitment to the Los Angeles community" through a "range of community-impact initiatives that specifically benefit" Angelenos, and efforts to engage with Uniqlo customers with in-store spaces at different locations in California.

This marks the first naming rights agreement in the more than 60-year history of Dodger Stadium. The deal is also now one of several that the Boys in Blue have agreed upon with Japanese brands, including Toyo Tires, Yakult and Daiso, following Ohtani's signing in 2023.

Related: Dodgers' Japanese stars honored with "Samurai of the Diamond" mural on Torrance hotel