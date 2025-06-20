Los Angeles Dodgers to donate $1 million to help immigrant families

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a $1 million donation to help immigrant families impacted by the recent immigration enforcement operations in Southern California.

The team said they plan to announce more support for organizations helping immigrant communities, including the California Community Foundation and the L.A. County Federation of Labor.

"What's happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people, and we have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected," Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said. "We believed that by committing resources and taking action, we will continue to support and uplift the communities of Greater Los Angeles."

Fans protested at Dodger Stadium after federal agents tried to enter the stadium's parking lot Thursday morning.

"ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization," the team posted on X.

The Department of Homeland Security said Customs and Border Patrol vehicles "were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement."

Earlier this month, a series of immigration operations sparked protests throughout Southern California, most notably in downtown L.A.

President Trump directed federal immigration authorities to prioritize deporting individuals from Democratic-run cities, following the demonstrations. He also federalized and deployed 4,100 California National Guard soldiers and 700 U.S. Marines to protect federal property and personnel.