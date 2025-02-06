LA Disaster Relief Navigator connects wildfire victims to resources online

A one-stop online Los Angeles Disaster Relief Navigator is up and running for people affected by recent wildfires.

Mayor Karen Bass along with the Mayor's Fund launched the comprehensive site for personalized action plans, tailored to individual needs, based on fire zones.

"This action plan is meant to provide you with valuable resources and tips to guide you through the wildfire recovery process. We've organized the information to make it easier for you to get the help you need," the LA Disaster Relief website reads.

The online click-through process starts with, "What fire impacted you?" listing Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, Hughes, Hurst and Other as options.

Prompts continue to determine needs from housing and food to income loss and ID replacement.

"Angelenos are continuing to navigate grief and shock. My commitment is to do everything we can to get people the help they need as conveniently as possible," Mayor Bass said. "The Disaster Recovery Centers have already helped more than 5,000 families get help in person, and now the LA Disaster Relief Navigator will help Angelenos get help wherever they are."

To access the Los Angeles Disaster Relief Navigator, visit: https://wildfires.betterangels.la/

For in-person help, visit an LA Disaster Recovery Center.