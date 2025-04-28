Thousands of Los Angeles County workers begin strike over contract negotiations

55,000 unionized LA County workers to go on strike months of labor negotiations

Tens of thousands of unionized Los Angeles County workers have officially started their two-day strike as they continue to fight for a new contract.

Workers expected to hit the picket lines, who are all represented by Service Employees International Union Local 721, began their strike at 7 p.m. on Monday. It will continue through Wednesday evening at 6:59 p.m.

The more than 55,000 members include social workers, mental health professionals, child care workers and more, which could lead to disruptions throughout the county in coming days.

Union leaders say that the strike is "wall-to-wall," meaning it was unanimously approved by all members.

"This is the workforce that got L.A. County through emergency after emergency: the January wildfires, public health emergencies, mental health emergencies, social service emergencies and more," said a statement from SEIU 721 President David Green. "From the San Fernando Valley to the San Gabriel Valley, from the foothills to the beaches, all across L.A. County, we get the job done. That's why we have had it with the labor law violations and demand respect for our workers."

Green told CBS News Los Angeles on Sunday that negotiations with the county have been extremely unsuccessful thus far. He says that they haven't engaged in "real bargaining," despite meeting at the table multiple times over the last six months.

County officials have disputed the union's claims, saying that they're currently facing "unprecedented stresses on our budget," that includes a tentative $4 billion settlement of childhood assault claims, $2 billion in projected impact from the Palisades and Eaton fire damage and recovery and "potentially catastrophic loss of hundreds of millions or more in federal funding."

"We are committed to continuing constructive negotiations and to joining with labor on something we can all agree on—which is the County's absolutely essential role in serving the people who rely on us not just for safety net services but to make their lives better."

Services that could see the biggest impacts include libraries, trash collection, homeless response services and debris cleanup at county beaches.

Hospitals, emergency rooms and urgent care centers are expected to remain open, while other health clinics will stay open if they have enough staff to operate. Not all healthcare workers in the county are represented by SEIU 721, county officials said.

"Patients with scheduled appointments were contacted directly to either move their visit to telehealth or reschedule when medically appropriate," said LA County Department of Health Services officials in a statement. "If a patient did not receive a notification about their scheduled appointment, that means their appointment will remain scheduled."