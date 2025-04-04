Los Angeles County reaches tentative $4 billion settlement for thousands of sexual abuse cases

Los Angeles County has reached a tentative $4 billion settlement for thousands of sexual abuse cases dating back to the 1950s.

On Friday morning, the county announced the "historic" tentative agreement that will settle more than 6,800 sexual abuse claims. The tentative agreement will be presented to the LA County Claims Board on April 7and if approved, will be passed onto the Board of Supervisors for consideration on April 29.

Los Angeles County reached a tentative agreement to settle thousands of child sexual abuse claims for $4 billion. The county said victims claim they were abused at probation facilities and the MacLaren Children's Center, pictured above. Robert Gauthier

The county said if it is approved, the settlement would resolve most - but not all - of the claims that were filed against the county under Assembly Bill 218, which went into effect in 2020. The state law gives victims of childhood sexual abuse an increased amount of time to sue their abusers, even after the statute of limitations has expired.

County officials said if the claims board and supervisors approve the tentative settlement, it would become the "costliest financial settlement in the history of LA County." The repercussions of this settlement could have significant impacts on the county's budget for years.

"On behalf of the County, I apologize wholeheartedly to everyone who was harmed by these reprehensible acts," said Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport. "The historic scope of this settlement makes clear that we are committed to helping the survivors recover and rebuild their lives—and to making and enforcing the systemic changes needed to keep young people safe."

County officials said an independent team of allocation experts will be responsible for determining and administering the awards to individual claims. The county's plan to pay for the settlement would include cash from reserve funds, cuts to department budgets and issuance of judgment obligation bonds.

"The financing will require annual payments totaling hundreds of millions of dollars through 2030 and substantial continuing annual payments through fiscal year 2050-51," the county said.

Although a majority of the claims are from the 1980s,1990s and 2000s, the county said there are claims that date back to 1959. The claims are alleged to have taken place at probation department facilities and at the MacLaren Children's Center.

In December 2022, McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP and Becker Law Group filed a complaint on behalf of 1,200 anonymous plaintiffs. The victims allege they were sexually abused and mistreated while they were staying in LA County juvenile probation centers.

"This landmark settlement represents restorative justice for victims. Restorative justice is a societal recognition that a horrible wrong has been committed and compensation is justified," said co-lead attorney Patrick McNicholas. "By balancing justice for the victims with a commitment to reform, this resolution ensures both acknowledgment of past wrongs and a pathway to a safer, more accountable future."

The county said two cases have been referred to the district attorney's office for possible charges and investigations are still ongoing.

A majority of the victims are being represented by several law firms, including McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP, Becker Law Group, ACTS Law, Boucher LLP and Slater Slater Schulman LLP.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the law firms representing the plaintiffs.