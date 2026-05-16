Los Angeles County confirms international traveler as fifth case of measles in 2026

Los Angeles County health officials on Saturday confirmed the fifth measles case of the year in an international traveler who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport earlier in the week.

In a news release, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials said that a traveler who arrived at the Tom Bradley International Airport Terminal B aboard Alaska Airlines flight 1354 was infected with measles. They say that anyone who was at Terminal B between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

"In collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, passengers seated near the infected traveler will be notified by their respective local health departments," the release said.

Officials said that people who were at the terminal during the specific time could be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after exposure, and that they should confirm their protection against the virus. They said that anyone who has had measles in the past or received the recommended vaccination will likely be protected, but should still monitor for symptoms.

Anyone who remains symptom-free for more than three weeks after potential exposure is no longer considered to be at risk, the release said, noting that the last day to monitor for symptoms is June 4.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, red and watery eyes and a rash that typically starts on the head and spreads to the rest of the body. The virus spreads through the air and by direct contact with an infected person, and people are usually contagious until about four days before they first notice a rash.

"As measles cases increase, it is important that residents take steps to make sure they are fully protected. The MMR vaccine is the safest and most reliable way to prevent measles and protect yourself, your family, and your community," said a statement from LA County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. "Measles spreads easily and can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death. We urge everyone to confirm their immunity and get the MMR vaccine if needed, especially before traveling. Taking this simple step helps safeguard your health and strengthens protection for our entire community."

Officials said that healthcare facilities will directly notify patients and staff who may have been exposed, and that the county health department is still working to identify any other potential exposure sites.

The year's first case of measles in Los Angeles County was reported in late January, just days after Orange County also announced their first case of 2026.