Orange County confirms measles case in young adult

The Orange County Health Care Agency on Wednesday confirmed a measles case in a young adult who recently travelled internationally.

"Measles is highly contagious," said Dr. Anissa Davis, Deputy County Health Officer. "Anyone planning domestic or international travel— or hosting visitors — should be fully vaccinated at least two weeks beforehand."

OCHCA said the young adult visited the following places during their infectious period:

EoS Gym in Ladera Ranch on Jan. 23, from 2-4 p.m.

AFC Urgent Health Care on Jan. 23 from 3:30-6 p.m. and Jan. 26 from 5-7:30 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been 416 confirmed measles cases in the United States so far this year. There were 2,255 cases in 2025, the highest annual total in more than 30 years.

"The individual remains contained at this time," said Vice Chair Katrina Foley. "I urge residents to verify your vaccination status, follow public health guidance, and take decisive action to protect families, schools, and shared spaces. Our teams continue monitoring and will inform the public of any additional positive cases in Orange County."

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, which has two variations: MMR and MMRV. The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella. The MMRV vaccine protects against the same diseases and varicella, commonly known as chickenpox.

The vaccines are administered in two doses and are highly effective, with two doses being 97% effective while one dose is 93% effective.

"Adults and others who are not immune remain at risk, especially as outbreaks continue across the country and worldwide," Davis said. "Vaccination is the best protection."

If symptoms develop, contact a healthcare provider immediately. Public health officials insist that any individuals with symptoms refrain from entering a healthcare facility before calling staff and reporting their measles exposure and symptoms.