LA County public health confirms first measles case in 2026

The Department of Public Health confirmed Los Angeles County's first measles case in 2026.

Officials said the resident recently traveled internationally, but they have not identified any locations where the resident could have exposed anyone to measles outside healthcare settings.

Public Health staff said the affected healthcare facilities are contacting patients and employees who may have been exposed. County officials are also trying to identify people who may have had contact with the resident.

"Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, particularly among people who are not already protected from it," said Dr. Muntu Davis, the Los Angeles County Health Officer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been 416 confirmed measles cases in the United States so far this year. There were 2,255 cases in 2025, the highest annual total in more than 30 years.

Orange County reported a measles case earlier this week.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body

"A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to twenty-one days for symptoms to show up after exposure," Davis said. "Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults."

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, which has two variations: MMR and MMRV. The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella. The MMRV vaccine protects against the same diseases and varicella, commonly known as chickenpox.

The vaccines are administered in two doses and are highly effective, with two doses being 97% effective while one dose is 93% effective.

"As LA County residents begin to travel this summer and with measles cases increasing among those who have recently traveled, we remind everyone that the best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine," Davis said.

If symptoms develop, contact a healthcare provider immediately. Public health officials insist that any individuals with symptoms refrain from entering a healthcare facility before calling staff and reporting their measles exposure and symptoms.