Los Angeles-area man pleads not guilty to possessing Molotov cocktail at ICE protest

A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Thursday to possessing a Molotov cocktail during immigration enforcement protests in the city of Paramount last month.

Emiliano Garduno Galvez of Paramount faces two federal counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device and civil disorder, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors allege that Galvez lit and threw a Molotov cocktail over a wall during the June 7 protest, knowing that L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies were on the other side. No deputies were hit by the Molotov cocktail, according to authorities. A Molotov cocktail is typically a bottle filled with flammable liquid and a wick that is ignited before being thrown.

Federal officials stated a crowd had gathered earlier in the day near a staging area for federal agents preparing for an immigration enforcement operation.

"When protesting crosses the line into violence, the penalties will be severe," U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in an earlier statement when announcing protest-related arrests. "Possessing a Molotov cocktail or another destructive device is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison."

At a previous hearing, Galvez was denied bond after a judge noted a risk of flight and an attempt to obstruct justice, as well as his criminal history. The judge said Galvez's past criminal history includes driving under the influence, obstruction of a police officer, resisting arrest, driving without a license and that he was wanted on a warrant out of state court.

The trial for Galvez is set for Aug. 19 in Santa Ana federal court.