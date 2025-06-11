Los Angeles, Santa Ana protests spur charges for men accused of throwing Molotov cocktails, objects at officers

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against four men alleged to have been violent toward law enforcement officers at protests in Los Angeles and Orange counties in recent days.

During a news conference, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli called the alleged attacks "vicious," and accused the men of escalating the events of anti-ICE protests that took place in Paramount, downtown L.A. and Santa Ana.

"When protesting crosses the line into violence, the penalties will be severe," Essayli said. "Possessing a Molotov cocktail or another destructive device is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison. The vile attacks such as the ones alleged in these complaints could have resulted in life-altering or life-ending injuries to police officers, sheriff's deputies, and innocent bystanders. We will not relent in dispensing swift justice to criminals who take advantage of our country's freedoms to engage in lawlessness."

In Los Angeles County, Emiliano Garduno Galvez, 23 of Paramount, and Wrackkie Quiogue, 27 of Long Beach, were charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device and face a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison if convicted. In Orange County, Christian Andres Garcia, 32 of Anaheim, and Rene Luna, 43 of Orange, were each charged with misdemeanors for Assault on a federal officer.

Emiliano Garduno Galvez

Federal prosecutors allege that Galvez lit and threw a Molotov cocktail over a wall during the June 7 protest in Paramount, knowing that L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies were on the other side.

No deputies were hit by the Molotov, Kenneth R. Cooper of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Wednesday.

Wrackkie Quiogue

Quiogue allegedly possessed a Molotov cocktail while holding a lighter during a protest near the Federal Building in downtown L.A. on June 8. Officers with the LAPD noticed him, prosecutors say, and attempted to arrest them.

The Long Beach resident allegedly attempted to flee the scene and threw the Molotov in the process. He was then taken into custody.

"We find this particular act of violence to be extremely dangerous," Essayli said. "These Molotov cocktails have the ability to seriously harm or kill a person or police officer."

Christian Andres Garcia

Garcia on June 9 allegedly threw objects at law enforcement personnel outside of a Homeland Security Investigations office in Santa Ana. Prosecutors didn't say what objects specifically he's accused of throwing.

Rene Luna

At the same Santa Ana protest, Luna allegedly threw water bottles and beer cans at officers.

Essayli said federal charges were deemed necessary to let people know there are "serious consequences" for their behavior at protests.

The four suspects are each awaiting arraignment in the coming days.

"You have the right to peacefully protest," he said. "Nobody's going to stop you. But as soon as you cross that line into violence ... that's unacceptable."

Essayli said President Trump had "no choice but to call in the National Guard" as law enforcement agents and officers were "overwhelmed" by violence. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass in recent days have publicly challenged the necessity to bring in military power to stifle protests, calling the action "purposefully inflammatory."