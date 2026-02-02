Los Angeles County confirms third measles case of the year

Los Angeles County reported its third confirmed case of measles so far in 2026.

All of the cases so far this year have been tied to international travel, according to the Department of Public Health.

Public Health officials said the infected resident visited the Mardi Gras Tuesday restaurant at 14543 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Public Health staff warned that anyone at the restaurant on that date and time may be at risk of contracting measles 7-21 days after exposure.

The last day to monitor for symptoms is Feb. 14, according to Public Health.

"Measles is extremely contagious and can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death," said Dr. Muntu Davis, LA County Health Officer.

Those who have been vaccinated or had measles in the past are likely protected against the disease. People who are not vaccinated are at higher risk. In any case, people at the restaurant between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 should monitor for symptoms.

"With cases rising, it is critical that everyone ensures they are protected," Davis said. "The MMR vaccine remains the strongest and most effective way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Before traveling, confirm your immunity and get the MMR vaccine if needed. It's a simple step that makes a meaningful difference for your health and the health of those around you."

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body

LA County Public Health said there have been 588 measles cases in the U.S. as of Jan. 30, the highest number in the month since 2000. Officials said about 3% of the cases have required hospitalization.

Orange County has reported two cases so far this year.

LA County advised residents to exercise caution when traveling in Mexico due to an ongoing measles outbreak with about 8,000 reported cases.