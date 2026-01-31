Second measles case in LAX Airport traveler confirmed by LA County Public Health officials

For the second consecutive day, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have confirmed a measles case in an international traveler.

In a news release shared Saturday, LADPH said that the traveler was infectious while traveling through the Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 26, 2026. They arrived at the Tom Bradley International Airport Terminal B on Viva Aerobus Flight #518 at Gate 201A.

Officials said that anyone who was at Terminal B from 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 26 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 27 may have been exposed to the virus, and that passengers who were seated near the infected traveler would be contacted by their respective local health departments for further guidance.

This is the second case reported on Saturday for a traveler who arrived at LAX from an international location. Orange County Health Care Agency officials said that a person arrived at the airport before visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park last week.

They said that the person also visited a Dunkin' Donuts at 22020 Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2026.

"People who were at this location during the date and times listed above may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed," the release said.

Officials said that people who were potentially exposed at LAX should monitor for symptoms until February 16, while those who were at Dunkin' Donuts and also faced exposure should monitor until February 20.

"Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, particularly among people who are not already protected from it," said a statement from L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. "A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to twenty-one days for symptoms to show up after exposure."

Health officials advised people who may have been exposed to check with their health care providers to confirm that they are protected against measles, of if they have had measles in the past. Those who are not immunized should monitor for symptoms.

"Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults," Davis' statement said. "As LA County residents begin to travel this summer and with measles cases increasingly among those who have recently traveled, we remind everyone that the best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine."

The virus spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes, officials said. It can stay in the air or on surfaces for hours, even after an infected person has left.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash that develops three to five days after the first signs of illness. It typically begins at the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

Officials said that measles is preventable with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

On Friday, LADPH officials confirmed the first 2026 case of measles in an international traveler, though they did not specify any other locations that the person may have visited and potentially exposed others.

Nearly 600 meales cases have been reported across the U.S. since the beginning of the year, the highest number of cases in January since 2000, when the United States achieved elimination status, according to LADPH's news release.