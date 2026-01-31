Orange County confirms second measles case in traveler who visited Disneyland, California Adventure

Orange County health officials have confirmed their second measles case of 2026 in an international traveler who arrived in California at Los Angeles International Airport before visiting Disneyland last week.

In a news release shared on Saturday, the OC Health Care Agency confirmed a notification from the California Department of Public Health that the traveler arrived in California before heading to Orange County on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. They said that potential exposure windows to the public included Goofy's Kitchen in the Disneyland Hotel from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park from 12:30 p.m until the parks closed that day.

"People who were at these locations during the date and time listed above may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed," the release said.

Other visitors at the Disneyland Resort were urged to follow a list of recommendations from health officials, which included:

Checking immunity status with their health care provider about the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Speak with a health care provider about vaccination or immune globulin for prevention if the exposure occurred less than seven days ago. They said that immunoglobulin is recommended for infants under 12 months, pregnant people without immunity or people with weakened immune systems.

Watch for fever or an unexplained rash between seven days and 21 days from exposure. If symptoms develop, people are urged to contact their health care provider immediately for further guidance.

Call your medical provider if you suspect measles to limit exposing others.

Health officials said that the HCA Communicable Disease Control Division was working with Disneyland officials to contact any employees who may have been exposed as well as Los Angeles County and LAX officials.

"Measles doesn't only affect people who travel internationally—everyone is at risk if they're not protected," said a statement from Deputy County Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis. "Because measles is highly contagious, it can spread quickly within communities, even among those who haven't traveled. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated before exposure occurs."

Health officials said that measles is a "highly contagious viral illness that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes, and it can also spread through direct contact with infectious droplets."

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, which are followed by a rash that begins on the face before spreading to the body. People who are not immunized against measles are at a high risk of developing symptoms seven to 21 days after being exposed. Health officials said that measles is preventable with two doses of the MMR vaccine and that people who are fully vaccinated are considered protected.

Orange County reported their first measles case of 2026 on Wednesday. The case was also confirmed in a young adult who had recently traveled internationally.