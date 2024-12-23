Los Angeles County records its first human case of bird flu, public health officials say

Public health officials have confirmed the first human case of H5N1 bird flu in Los Angeles County this year.

A statement released on Monday said that the infected person, an adult, was exposed to infected livestock while at a worksite. It was not specified where the workplace was located.

"This is the first human case of H5 bird flu detected in LA County," the statement said. "The person had mild symptoms, has been treated with antivirals, and is recovering at home."

Officials do not believe there is any evidence showing person-to-person spread of the virus. People who came in close contact with the infected person are being monitored by officials for symptoms, and have been offered testing, protective equipment and access to antiviral prophylaxis.

The news comes amid an increase in cases across the country, leading California Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue a State of Emergency over the virus this month.

In recent months, state officials have reported more than 30 cases across the Golden State — comprising is more than half of the nationwide total of 65.

One California dairy farm issued a voluntary recall of its raw milk product after bird flu was detected in a sample.

Despite this, officials say that the public risk in remains low across Los Angeles county.

"People rarely get bird flu, but those who interact with infected livestock or wildlife have a greater risk of infection. This case reminds us to take basic precautions to prevent being exposed," said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis in the statement. "People should avoid unprotected contact with sick or dead animals including cows, poultry, and wild birds; avoid consuming raw or undercooked animal products, such as raw milk; and protect pets and backyard poultry from exposure to wild animals. It is also important for everyone to get the seasonal flu vaccine, which can help prevent severe seasonal flu illness and lower the risk of getting both seasonal and bird flu infections at the same time if exposed."

Symptoms of the bird flu include eye redness or discharge, fever, difficulty breathing, coughing, a sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting and muscle or body aches.

Officials warned that those who work with poultry, livestock or wildlife are more at risk of exposure to the bird flu.