California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency over bird flu, calling it a "proactive action"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation on Wednesday in response to growing concerns over bird flu cases in the state and across the country.

The State of Emergency proclamation comes after more bird flu cases were detected in Southern California dairy cows, the governor's office stated. Wednesday also saw the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report the first severe illness in a person due to bird flu from a Louisiana case.

"This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak," Newsom said in a statement.

As health and public officials note, to date there have been no recorded cases of person-to-person spread of bird flu in California.

Still, across the US, the CDC has recorded a total of 61 human cases of bird flu across 16 states so far – with more than half of those cases, 34, being in California.

While not linked to any known human case, one California raw milk dairy issued a voluntary recall earlier in December after bird flu was detected in a lot.

Newsom also noted that California has already implemented an effort to combat bird flu by working with dairy and poultry farms to minimize farm worker exposure. Many of the confirmed cases of bird flu are linked to dairy and poultry workers, health officials have said.

"While the risk to the public remains low, we will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus," Newsom said in a statement.

As with other emergency proclamations, Newsom noted the action will open up funding for state and local agencies to respond to the bird flu situation.

The current bird flu outbreak started in 2022. Since that time, officials say more than 100 million birds have been culled by poultry farms to try and stem the disease's spread.