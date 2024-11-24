California's Raw Farm issues voluntary recall of some raw milk after bird flu detection

Health officials in California are alerting consumers of a voluntary recall of a batch of cream top, whole milk that was produced by Raw Farms, LLC, in Fresno County after bird flu was detected in a sample.

The company issued a voluntary recall of the raw milk with a lot ID of #20241109 with a best buy date of Nov. 27, 2024.

Officials say no illnesses have been associated with the lot of raw milk, but warn people to not consume any of the affected milk.

Anyone who currently has some of the affected milk should return it to where they purchased it.

Any pasteurized milk and milk products are still safe to consume due to the heating process killing pathogens, including bird flu.

Drinking raw milk containing bird flu is not the only way one can become infected, officials say. Someone can become infected if they touch their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands after touching raw milk with bird flu.

Symptoms include eye redness or discharge, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing and fever.

California has reported 29 confirmed human cases of bird flu since October, with 28 of those cases coming from direct contact with infected dairy cows. A California child was confirmed the first U.S. child to become infected with bird flu.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory identified the bird flu in the raw milk and the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory System verified the case.