Los Angeles County officials set to release 2024 hate crime report

Chelsea Hylton
Los Angeles County officials are set to release the annual 2024 hate crime report on Thursday morning at a news conference.

The county's 2024 Report on Hate Crime is expected to provide an analysis of hate crime data from the past year based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion and disability.

The report's information is collected from more than 100 law enforcement agencies, school districts and community organizations. LA County Commission on Human Relations said the amount of hate crimes documented remained high in 2024 with "record-high crimes targeting African Americans, Israelis, Jewish people, Latino/as, LGBTQ+ individuals, Middle Easterners, Muslims, Scientologists, and women."

The report is also expected to detail which county regions experienced the highest numbers and rates of hate crimes. 

