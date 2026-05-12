Los Angeles burglaries down more than 30% in 2026, Mayor Bass says

Residential and commercial burglaries in Los Angeles are down 30% in 2026 compared to last year, Mayor Karen Bass said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Appearing with Los Angeles Police Department officials at Olympic Community Police Station, Bass said more than 100 arrests in connection with burglaries have been made in the last month.

"We are dismantling international organized crime [groups] that are targeting our communities," Bass said.

She pointed to the arrest of a suspect tied to a South American crime group that has allegedly been linked to more than 25 residential burglaries, including 14 in the San Fernando Valley. Another suspect, she said, was allegedly connected with more than 30 crimes.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Gerald Woodyard said the 30% decrease reflects "the effectiveness of our proactive enforcement and prevention strategies," but added that the reduction doesn't resonate to those who have been victims of burglaries in the past.

"While these reductions are encouraging, the LAPD remains committed to aggressive enforcement, strategic deployment and strong community partnerships to continue driving burglary numbers down and protecting your neighborhood," Woodyard said.

Property crime in the SFV has stoked fear for residents in recent months. Bass and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said in April that they'd increase patrols in the Valley in response to heightened alarm.

Groups of residents, including in North Hollywood, have resorted to converting their daily dog walks into impromptu neighborhood watches.

"It's great if the community does stuff, or our tax dollars does stuff, for sure, and that should be expected," said North Hollywood resident Dustin Heindel. "But in the end, I think you should do what you need to do to protect yourself."