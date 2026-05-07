Serial Los Angeles burglary suspect connected to 25 burglaries, arrested by LAPD

A 22-year-old man recently arrested by police for a West Los Angeles burglary attempt has been linked to 25 other burglaries throughout the city, police say.

Los Angeles resident Kevin Diaz was arrested on May 4 after LAPD officers responded to a West Los Angeles residence for a burglary call.

Police said the victim was home when he heard a loud bang on his glass sliding door and, through his surveillance system, saw a man trying to gain entry to his home.

He then hid and locked himself inside a room and called 911. When police arrived, they found the front door open and a man wearing a black hoodie inside the residence. The suspect ran off, and officers caught up with him and took him into custody.

Detectives linked the 22-year-old to a South American theft group and connected him to 25 burglaries, 14 of them occurring in the Valley.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, West Los Angeles Detective Division at (310) 444-1580.