Long Beach students struggle with heat as school starts

Long Beach Polytechnic High School, among other campuses in the Long Beach School District, is grappling with soaring temperatures as a lack of air conditioning continues to pose challenges for students and teachers.

"You just get uncomfortable in class," said Trinity Hamilton, a sophomore. "You feel claustrophobic almost because it's hot."

While some measures have been taken, such as installing fans, tinting windows to keep out heat, and providing chilled water dispensers, the lack of widespread air conditioning remains a concern for students.

"People were like fanning themselves and like, it's so hot," said Joanna Rodriguez, a sophomore.

About 80% of the district's campuses have air conditioning, but the remaining schools are set to receive upgrades within the next four years, except for Long Beach Polytechnic High School, which will see improvements as part of a larger campus renovation project scheduled for completion by 2028.

The district said when possible some classes were moved to air-conditioned facilities like auditoriums or libraries.