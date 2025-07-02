Long Beach police arrest sexual assault suspect, searching for more victims

The Long Beach Police Department arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on Tuesday.

Officers booked Alvin Marbra, a 29-year-old homeless man, into jail for rape and two assault charges, according to the department. His bail was set at $100,000.

The alleged sexual assault happened early in the morning on July 1 near the intersection of Alamitos Avenue and 4th Street. Detectives said Marbra approached a woman while she was walking around the area, knocked her unconscious and sexually assaulted her.

Marbra left the scene before officers arrived. However, investigators used security camera footage to track him down. They found him about 10 hours later at 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Street and Cherry Avenue, roughly a mile away from the crime scene, according to Long Beach PD.

"The work of the responding officers and handling detectives, coupled with our strategic use of technology and security video, allowed us to swiftly identify and arrest the suspect believed to be responsible for this heinous sexual assault," LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish said.

Detectives released Mabra's photo, believing he may have victimized more people.

A photo of Alvin Mabra. Long Beach PD

The department asked any possible victims to contact detectives at (562) 570-7368. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Los Angeles Crime Stoppers by calling 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.