Long Beach man charged in two sexual assaults and a hate crime

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged a man with a series of violent attacks in Santa Monica and Long Beach.

Alvin Marbra, 29, allegedly sexually assaulted two women and attacked a man as part of a hate crime between April and July 2025. LA County prosecutors said Marbra has a previous aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction from 2021 in Florida.

The Long Beach Police Department described him as homeless when detectives arrested him on July 2.

If convicted as charged, Marbra faces 25 years plus 55 years to life in state prison. He would also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

"The details of this series of attacks are incredibly disturbing," Hochman said. "My office will pursue every legal avenue to hold the perpetrator fully accountable for these appalling acts.

The first alleged sexual assault happened in Santa Monica on April 4 along the 22-mile Marvin Braude Bike Trail in Santa Monica, commonly referred to as the Strand. Prosecutors said Marbra assaulted and attempted to rape a 52-year-old woman.

Nearly three months later, on June 30, Marbra allegedly attacked a 26-year-old man in Long Beach, in what the LA County District Attorney's Office has described as a hate crime.

The third attack happened the following day, July 1 when Marbra allegedly raped a 61-year-old woman. Prosecutors claim he allegedly kidnapped the woman during the sexual assault.

Marbra left the scene before officers arrived. However, investigators used security camera footage to track him down. They found him about 10 hours later at 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Street and Cherry Avenue, roughly a mile away from the crime scene, according to Long Beach PD.

Detectives released Mabra's photo, believing he may have victimized more people.

A photo of Alvin Mabra. Long Beach PD

"I thank the Long Beach Police Department for apprehending the suspect and encourage any additional victims to come forward as we seek justice," Hochman said.

Police asked any possible victims to contact detectives at (562) 570-7368. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Los Angeles Crime Stoppers by calling 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.