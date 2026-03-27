Long Beach police crack down on weekend illegal street takeovers

The Long Beach Police Department is encouraging the community to report illegal street takeovers in response to "multiple street takeover incidents" last weekend.

Officers made one arrest, cited 11 drivers for vehicle code violations, and towed three vehicles between March 20 and 23.

"As part of a coordinated enforcement effort, officers responded swiftly, taking enforcement action where appropriate and dispersing the groups," LBPD wrote in a news release.

The aftermath of an illegal Long Beach street takeover. Long Beach Police Department

A man was arrested and booked for pedestrian failing to yield the right of way to traffic, obstructing a peace officer, illegal possession of fireworks without a permit, and an unregistered vehicle.

"The blatant disregard of vehicle code laws and road safety is unacceptable and can lead to catastrophic traffic collisions," Police Chief Wally Hebeish said.

"We will continue to cite, arrest, and/or seize the vehicles of those who choose to participate in these gatherings and associated crimes."

The community is encouraged to call (562) 435-6711 for non-emergency police dispatch.