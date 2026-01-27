4 arrested for deadly double-shooting at Long Beach homeless encampment in August

Long Beach police have arrested four people in connection with a deadly double-shooting at a homeless encampment last August.

The shooting happened back on August 6, 2025 at an encampment near Compton Creek off the 710 Freeway at around 8:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department at the time.

Officers arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victims were later identified as 45-year-old Luis Parra and 24-year-old Josue Pacheco.

"Through their ongoing investigation, Homicide detectives identified Jesus Arredondo, a 40-year-old resident of Carson, as the suspect in the murder," LBPD's updated release said. "On Jan. 15, 2026, he was arrested by Special Investigation detectives in the 2300 block of Bellevue Avenue in the City of Los Angeles."

Arredondo was booked for murder and remains behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail, police said.

While investigating the incident, detectives also identified and arrested several other suspects, according to the release. They were identified as 42-year-old Los Angeles man Stephen Lee Talbot, 35-year-old Harbor City man Timothy Garcia and a 17-year-old Carson resident whose identity was withheld due to his age, police said.

Talbot was also arrested on Jan. 15 by Special Investigation detectives, Long Beach police said. He was taken into custody in the 2100 block of S. Patton Street in San Pedro. Garcia was arrested the next day, Jan. 16, in the 900 block of Rosecrans Avenue in Compton, while the 17-year-old was arrested on Jan. 9 in the 200 block of W. Torrance Boulevard in Carson.

Each of the suspects was booked for aiding someone who committed a felony and had their bail set at $2 million each.

"These arrests exemplify the focus, expertise, and unwavering commitment demonstrated by our Homicide detectives in ensuring suspects are held accountable for their actions," said a statement from Long Beach Chief of Police Wally Hebeish. "I want to commend them for their thorough investigation and successful apprehension of the suspects believed responsible for these unacceptable acts of violence."

Detectives are still working to determine a motive in the shooting and asked anyone who knows more to contact them at (562) 570-7244.