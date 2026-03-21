Long Beach Grand Prix President and CEO Jim Michaelian dies at 83

Jim Michaelian, the President and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, has died at 83 years old, according to a release on the association's website.

Michaelian worked with the Grand Prix Association for more than 50 years, serving as their controller and chief operating officer until 2001, when he was named president and CEO.

"Under his leadership, the Acura Grand Prix event has grown into one of the premier street races in the world, blending top-level competition with major entertainment, civic, and business impact for the City of Long Beach," the website said.

Michaelian also served on multiple boards over the five decades he worked with the Grand Prix, including the Grand Prix Foundation of Long Beach, Visit Long Beach and the Los Angeles Sports Council.

Jim Michaelian, CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach attends the 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach media luncheon at the Acura Owners Lounge on April 07, 2022 in Long Beach, California. Greg Doherty / Getty Images

He graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor of Science in physics and an MBA, the website said. He was a competitive sports car racer for more than 25 years and competed in some of the world's top events, including races at Le Mans, Daytona, Dubai, Sebring and Nürburgring.

Michaelian is survived by his wife, Mary, and their two sons, Bob and Mike.

He was slated to begin a new role with Penske Entertainment in June following the completion of the Long Beach Grand Prix, which is scheduled for the weekend of April 17 to 19.

"Everyone at Penske Entertainment and within the INDYCAR community is deeply saddened by the passing of Jim Michaelian," said a statement from Roger Penske, the Team Penske owner. "Jim was a leader of a small, passionate group who believed in the concept of bringing elite open-wheel competition to Long Beach in the 1970s, worked tirelessly to make it happen despite steep odds and then helped nurture the Grand Prix of Long Beach into becoming America's premier street race. His vision and energy surrounding this great event remained boundless for 50 years, as no task was too small for Jim even while he served in numerous leadership roles.

"Penske Entertainment is committed to honoring Jim's legacy of putting fans and competitors first as we continue to build on the strong foundation he and his staff created for a half-century in Long Beach. Our deepest sympathies are with his wife, Mary, and their sons, Bob and Mike."