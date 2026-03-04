Long Beach man charged with murder for crash that killed toddler, injured two others

A Long Beach man who was allegedly drunk when he reversed his car into a group of people sitting outside of a home earlier this week, killing a toddler and injuring two others, was charged with murder on Wednesday.

Lamont Ivan Russell, 55, was arrested on Tuesday for the crash that happened early Monday in the 400 block of Maine Avenue, according to Long Beach police.

Investigators say that Russell was behind the wheel of a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva when he was trying to make a turn on the residential street. As he began to reverse the vehicle at a high rate of speed, it jumped the curb and slammed into the three victims.

All three of the female victims, a 45-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl and a 20-month-old girl, were taken to the hospital by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics.

The 20-month-old girl, who was later identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as Myrah Hunter, was pronounced dead after arrival. The other two victims were in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested Russell at the scene and booked him on suspicion of felony manslaughter and misdemeanor battery. They said that speed, distraction and impaired driving all appeared to be factors in the crash.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told CBS LA that Russell was charged with one count each of murder, vehicular manslaughter while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury, and driving with a 0.8 percent blood alcohol content causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug causing injury, all of which are felonies.

Prosecutors also noted that he faces special allegations and was scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday afternoon.

As the investigation into the deadly crash continues, LBPD Collision Investigation detail detectives urge anyone who knows more to contact Detective Dougherty at (562) 570-7355